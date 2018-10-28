BOISE — Dozens of people walked from Ann Morrison Park to the Imam Hussain Islamic Center Sunday morning as part of an annual peace march.

This is a Muslim tradition celebrated across the world.

The peace march honors the life and death of Imam Hussain, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson, who is known for standing against oppression and persecution.

For Muslims, Imam Hussain is a symbol of peace, justice, freedom and human rights.

"He was a great person who stood against bad people and always was with the poor people and helping all kinds of people that needed help," said march participant Dina Alsaad. "And we wanted to renew his anniversary because he is a great leader."

The march is also an outward pronouncement that local Islamic faithful will continue that same message of peace.

Sunday's march was the fifth year for the event in Boise.

