HUNTINGTON, Ore. — A 21-year-old who set fire to buildings in Huntington's historic downtown in May was sentenced Tuesday to four years and seven months in prison.

Raynmon Haze Garcia pleaded guilty to felony first-degree arson, felony second-degree arson, and misdemeanor reckless burning.

Investigators said Garcia started a fire in Grady's Tavern on Washington Street after telling another person he was going to burn the bar down. Flames spread to Howell’s Cafe and Streamliner Lounge, completely destroying the buildings.

Emergency responders found Garcia standing in the street in front of the burning businesses.

Raynmon Haze Garcia was arrested May 23 and charged with arson after a fire engulfed multiple downtown Huntington, Oregon, businesses.

Howell's and the Streamliner Lounge occupied the historic Oregon Commercial Company Building, which was constructed in 1890. The buildings were a total loss.

According to the district attorney, Garcia's 55-month sentence was the maximum sentence allowable under the law. Although Garcia was originally charged with two counts of first-degree arson, prosecutors had to reduce one of them because the Streamliner and Howell's Café had been closed for about a year.

Oregon law mandates that a building must be regularly occupied in order to quilify for the first-degree arson charge.

Officials are still working to determine what restitution Garcia will owe for the burned buildings, but estimate it will be more than $100,000. A restitution hearing is set for Oct. 4.