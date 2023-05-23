Downtown Boise's 36th annual Alive After 5 summer concert series

Downtown Boise's 36th annual Alive After 5 full music lineup just dropped!

BOISE, Idaho — The 36th annual Alive After 5 summer concert series kicks off June 21. The Grove Plaza will host the reoccurring event on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the heart of downtown Boise.

From the group that brings Boise Treefort Fest each year, Downtown Boise Foundation also brings Boiseans the free summer concert series as a celebration of summer and community engagement opportunity.

"This year's lineup is an exciting one with each week offering a unique glimpse of both the national music scene and local emerging talent as Boise's reputation as a music city continues to grow," said Eric Gilbert, Co-founder and CEO, Duck Club and Treefort.

Alive After 5 supports fun and fresh talent - with local bands as opening acts, and national and international touring bands as the headliners - on select Wednesday's during June, July and August.

In partnership with local music booking agency, Duck Club, Downtown Boise brings new and exciting bands to perform at Alive After 5.

Here is the 2023 Alive After 5 lineup of musicians that are coming to the downtown stage this summer:

Wednesday, June 21 • The Black Tones with MÔS

Wednesday, June 28 • Devon Gilfillian with Bittermint

Wednesday, July 12 • Vincent Neil Emerson with Ryan Curtis

Wednesday, July 19 • Jackie Venson with Ashley Rose

Wednesday, August 2 • Imarhan with Moon Owl's Mages

Wednesday, August 9 • Kaleta & Super Yamba Band with Lobo Lara

Wednesday, August 16 • Bully with Bev Rage & The Drinks and Plum Vision

"Last year's triumphant return of the community's favorite free concert series, Alive After 5, brought vibrant crowds, a wide array of music, and JOY into the heart of our city," said Jenn Hensley, Downtown Boise Foundation Executive Director.

"We invite everyone down for another summer of fun for all ages with a musical lineup sure to get you grooving and the inclusion of DT Plays – our pop up games – adding to the fun that the splash pad already brings in The Grove Plaza," said Hensley.

"Growing up in Boise, Alive After 5 was one of my first introductions to live music and downtown culture," said Gilbert. "Duck Club is excited to continue the partnership with the DBA to present a rejuvenated Alive After 5 for a whole new generation of music lovers of all ages and the Downtown Boise community."

Watch more Local News: