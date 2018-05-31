BOISE - The developer of the proposed Downtown Boise Sports Park has put its zoning application with the city on hold.

Greenstone Properties wants to rezone property on Americana and Shoreline to allow for the stadium and a mixed-use development.

Greenstone Properties' attorney, Geoffrey Wardle, says they plan to submit the application when asking for a conditional-use permit later this summer.

That way, Wardle says the city will have more information on the design and site plan for the sports complex.

