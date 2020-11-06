Downtown Boise mailboxes temporarily removed due to 'civil unrest'

The Capitol this month has been the site of protests and a vigil, attended by 5,000 to 6,000 people.

BOISE, Idaho — An unknown number of United States Postal Service boxes have been removed from the streets of downtown Boise due to “civil unrest,” according to officials.

A statement from USPS spokesman Floyd Wagoner did not say when the boxes were removed, or when they would return, according to the Idaho Press. The agency also did not elaborate on why the boxes were removed.

“A number of blue collection boxes in downtown Boise, ID, temporarily have been removed as a precaution near the State Capitol building,” he said. “These blue collection boxes will be reinstalled as soon as this area is deemed secure by local postal officials, including the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.”

The Capitol this month has been the site of protests and a vigil, attended by 5,000 to 6,000 people, in response to the killing of George Floyd and other instances of police violence and racism toward African Americans nationwide. Protests in Boise have not led to rioting as seen in other parts of the country.

While the post office boxes are removed from downtown Boise, customers can use the postal box locator on the USPS website to find their nearest letter box.

