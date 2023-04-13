Boise Police to boost night patrols downtown

Plans for new fines and enforcement come as the city implements code changes aimed at calming downtown traffic.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police will increase nighttime patrols in the downtown area this spring and summer to enforce driving laws and address other concerns about public safety and noise, the Boise Police Department announced Thursday.

The emphasis comes after recent discussion about concerns related to the "cruise," which draws traffic to the downtown on weekend nights.

Captain Mike Ruffalo with the BPD Community Outreach Division acknowledged that "the cruise has been a longtime destination for drivers," but in a BPD news release, he also said there are "many competing interests in downtown Boise."

"We want all members of our community to feel safe while enjoying their night," Ruffalo said. "Dangerous driving behaviors coupled with loud noises and modified exhausts on vehicles have caused significant safety concerns and quality-of-life issues for those living, working and enjoying downtown."

As part of the overall strategy, traffic enforcement officers will begin patrols in the early evening on eastbound Interstate 184, the Connector heading into downtown.

Ruffalo said cars coming into downtown Boise on the Connector are often going at speeds over 100 mph, and "routinely" 20 mph over the posted 60-mph speed limit.

"We have found that stopping racing and reckless driving on I-184 lessens similar behaviors that occur later in the downtown core," he said.

Boise City Council also recently passed amendments to three city codes to help calm downtown traffic and deter dangerous behaviors, specifically addressing the following:

Drivers who "unnecessarily rev their engines, creating noise that can be heard 50 feet away." The violation applies to moving, stopped and parked vehicles.

Modified exhaust systems that result in excessive smoke from vehicles, loud engines, and loud popping sounds. The Boise Police Department said due to an increase in this backfiring sound, officers and the public have reported hearing what sounds like gunfire regularly while downtown, especially on weekend nights.

"Boise Police officers have spent years writing citations for drivers with a modified exhaust, but the $67 fine has not deterred many drivers from being repeat offenders. Beginning this weekend, that fine will increase to $356.50," BPD said.

The code changes apply citywide, and the Boise Police Department said similar targeted traffic enforcement may happen in other areas of Boise as needed.

Officers will also continue to address other driving behaviors and public safety concerns in the downtown core including drag racing, excessive acceleration, loud stereos, fighting, vandalism, underage drinking, and drivers failing to yield to pedestrians and bicyclists.

Watch more Local News: