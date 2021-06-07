Tilly the dog found safe after Post Falls car crash and reunited with family

Idaho State Police troopers are still asking the public for information about the Post Falls crash that happened Sunday morning.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police confirmed Tuesday morning the dog, Tilly, was found safe on a farm. He was reunited with his family.

On Sunday June 6, at 11:55 a.m. ISP were called to a crash blocking the intersection of SH 41 and Hayden Avenue. on the Rathdrum Prairie between Post Falls and Rathdrum in Kootenai County.

Through Facebook posts and comments, people were able to help locate the 2-year-old Border Collie Heeler mix that goes by the name "Tilly." The post about him was shared over 3,000 times.

After the crash, Tilly was seen running northwest from the crash scene through the field and was then located at a nearby farm. Tilly's family is from Hayden and did all they could to find the dog. Since Tilly has been found, they have posted rejoicing about the announcement.