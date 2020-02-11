Dog off-leash season starts for two Boise parks

Unleashed dogs will be allowed at Ann Morrison Park and the Optimist Youth Sports Complex through February.

BOISE, Idaho — A popular program that allows dogs to run around off-leash in two city parks to scare off geese has begun again.

Off-leash season began Nov. 1 at Ann Morrison Park and Optimist Youth Sports Complex. The program will run through February.

The off-leash season is designed in part to allow dogs to help run off the geese that settle in parks and along the river, causing damage.

Unleashed dogs will be allowed in all areas of the two parks from sunrise to sunset, with the exception of Boise River Greenbelt paths, parking lots, roads and playgrounds.

Treasure Valley Dog Island will also remain open through the winter, but officials warned that the seasonal draw-down of water surrounding the island is underway now, and owners should keep their pets away from the banks.