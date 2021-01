The new dog park will have enclosures for large and small dogs. It is expected to be finished by this April.

EAGLE, Idaho — Some great news for dog owners.

The city of Eagle is getting a dog park.

The Eagle Chamber of Commerce says people who live in Eagle have been asking for a dog park for many years.

They add the city is teaming up with PetIQ to make a dog park that will stretch almost three acres.

They say it will include small and large dog enclosures too.

The site is at the corner of Floating Feather Road and Horseshoe Bend Road.