Dog off-leash program at two Boise parks ends Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation is reminding the public that a popular seasonal off-leash program for dogs end this Saturday, Feb. 29 at two city parks.

Dog owners will be asked to use a leash on their dogs at Ann Morrison Park and at Optimist Youth Sports Complex beginning Sunday, March 1.

Parks and Rec spokeswoman Bonnie Shelton says the change does not impact Dog Island in Ann Morrison Park, which is managed as a separate park.

The dog off-leash program during the fall and winter is used to manage geese populations in those parks. The aim is to prevent long-term damage to the parks caused by the birds.

The off-leash program will start again in November when sports leagues wrap up at both sites.

The city of Boise does offer a variety of locations for dogs to play off-leash during the spring and summer. Visit their off-leash parks and areas web page to learn more.

The city is also two more reminders for dogs owners.

First, please clean up after your pet when recreating in parks, on trails or on the Boise River Greenbelt. Volunteers are need to help pick up dog waste on Saturday, March 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. You can sign up now to take part in the annual “Scoop the Poop” event.