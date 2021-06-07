Dog missing after car crash near Post Falls, troopers asking public for information

Tilly was last seen running northwest from the crash scene through the field and has not yet been located. Tilly's family is from Hayden and is doing all they can to find the dog. Anyone in the area who has seen or who finds Tilly is urged to contact the owners listed on Tilly's tag, the Idaho State Police at (208) 209-7830, or the Kootenai County Sheriff Office's Animal Control at (208) 446-1300, so Tilly can be reunited with his owners.