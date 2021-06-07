Dog missing after car crash near Post Falls, troopers asking public for information

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are asking the community to keep their eyes out for a dog that is missing after a car crash near Post Falls on Sunday.
On Sunday June 6, at 11:55 a.m. ISP were called to a collision blocking the intersection of SH 41 and Hayden Ave. on the Rathdrum Prairie between Post Falls and Rathdrum in Kootenai County.
The dog is a 2-year-old Border Collie Heeler mix that goes by the name "Tilly".
Tilly has no tail, a dark-colored face, weighs approximately 70 pounds, and was wearing a multi-colored plaid and tan-colored collar with a name tag containing the owner's contact information.
Tilly was last seen running northwest from the crash scene through the field and has not yet been located. Tilly's family is from Hayden and is doing all they can to find the dog. Anyone in the area who has seen or who finds Tilly is urged to contact the owners listed on Tilly's tag, the Idaho State Police at (208) 209-7830, or the Kootenai County Sheriff Office's Animal Control at (208) 446-1300, so Tilly can be reunited with his owners.