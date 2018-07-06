BOISE -- A family pet was killed when a two-alarm house fire broke out in Boise Wednesday.

The fire started around 11:35 a.m. in the 5700 block of Elkhorn Drive, just off of Curtis Road.

Boise Fire Capt. Dave Muir said the fire appears to have started on a back patio behind the house. Flames spread into the kitchen of the home as well as to nearby trees, he said.

The residents were not home when the blaze began. Their pet dog did not make it out of the house, and died in the fire, Muir said.

The flames damaged part of the home's interior and scorched the roof. The cause remains under investigation.

But Muir said that as the weather warms up, the fire department is seeing more people lighting small campfires in their yards - a potential hazard if not properly extinguished.

"The biggest thing would be to just make sure that thing is out, make sure they bring out the hose, wet it down, make sure it's cold to the touch before they go to bed or before they leave it," he said.

The fire is out now, but investigators are still on scene.

