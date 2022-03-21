Dog killed by wolves in eastern Oregon

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife examined the dog, and concluded the puncture injuries to its neck were the result of a wolf attack.

HALFWAY, Ore. — The Baker County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to remain vigilant after a dog was attacked by wolves in eastern Oregon's Halfway Valley last week.

The dog's owner did not see the attack, officials said, but noticed something was wrong with his dog. An examination revealed multiple severe punctures and swelling on the pet's neck.

The owner called a veterinarian, but the dog had to be put down due to the severity of the wounds.

Employees with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife examined the dog, and concluded the injuries are consistent with a wolf attack.

Wolves in the nearby Cornucopia Pack are believed to be responsible for the attack.

The Baker County Sheriff's Office released a warning to the public about "the wolf activity on the valley floor," and asked residents to keep a close eye on livestock and pets.

Any wolf sightings in the area should be reported to Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife or to the sheriff's office.

