Twin Falls dive team recovers drowning victim in Owyhee County

The search for the victim started on Wednesday and resumed Thursday morning.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The search and rescue dive team from the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office was called out to Owyhee County to help with a drowning and have since recovered a man's body.

According to a Facebook post by the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, the dive team was called out Wednesday afternoon and resumed recovery efforts on Thursday.

Sgt. Kenny Hoagland with the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office said officials believe the man died in a boating accident. The man, who is believed to be in his 70s and from the Boise area, wasn't wearing a life jacket when he was fishing a reservoir on the Duck Valley Reservation in Idaho.

The victim's identity has not been released by officials.

Editor's Note: This article will be updated when further information is made available.

