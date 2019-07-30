VALLEY COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — Two experienced outdoorsmen who prompted a search after failing to return from a hiking trip east of Donnelly have been found, Valley County Dispatch confirmed Tuesday morning.

Details about the men's conditions and where they were located have not yet been released.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office previously said the pair, whose names have not been released, were reported missing Sunday night. The men had set off Friday been from Kennally Creek Campground with a planned destination of Blackmare Lake.

They were due home Sunday, but did not arrive, prompting search and rescue teams to deploy.

KTVB is working to gather more information, check back for updates.