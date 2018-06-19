BOISE - Several viewers reached out to KTVB, saying they called 911 before Saturday's deadly accident, which killed four people, and reported to police the construction zone was unsafe because of lack of signage, or the signs were easy to miss.

Boise resident Amy Himmel took footage Friday night, one day before, and a short distance behind, where an explosive crash occurred.

"We were right before the Cloverdale Overpass and then all of a sudden I realized the traffic had just stopped, there was no warning, just brake lights," says Himmel.

Himmel described the traffic as not just slow but chaotic, not seeing any construction signs. A scene so hectic that one car almost clipped her, prompting her to call police.

"I actually ended up calling 911, which transferred me to ISP, there were people driving in multiple lanes and trying to drive on the right side of the median, so it was pretty crazy I don't think anybody really knew what was going on," says Himmel.

Himmel was one of several people who tell us they called police ahead of the accident to complain about unsafe conditions in this area.

We wanted to find out what the exact protocol the Idaho Transportation Department has to follow when it comes to what signage and road markers that have to be placed ahead of lane closures.

"The federal highways has the manual for uniform traffic control devices and they are national standards when we do our construction and maintenance activities we follow those standards," says ITD spokesman Vince Trimboli.

KTVB asked what those standards were.

"Well, they are different for the conditions, they are site-specific, it’s a pretty thick book and they have lots of requirements, it depends on the site and conditions of the construction zone," says Trimboli.

"In this case, we had signs out that told people the roadwork was ahead, there was nighttime roadwork ahead, that their speed was being reduced to 55, so we followed all the standards laid out in the manual for uniform traffic."

KTVB reached out to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, about lane closure protocol and they sent us guidelines, which include placing signs within a reasonable time before construction begins, but no rules regarding how far away sings must be placed before lanes narrow.

ITD also did not have that information.

"I was horrified when I heard what happened, I had people tagging me on Facebook saying look this is where you took your live video before the accident happened," says Himmel.

Idaho State Police is investigating whether lane closures or road signs played a role in this crash.

