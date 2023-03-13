Dick Fosbury: 1947-2023

The 1968 Olympic high jump gold medalist later made a life in the Wood River Valley, where he was in his second term as a Blaine County commissioner.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — Editor's note: The attached video clip aired in 2021 as a "208 Redial," presenting a story we first aired in 2016.

Dick Fosbury, known for "flopping" his way to gold in the 1968 Olympics and forever changing the high jump at all levels of the field event, has died at the age of 76.

Fosbury lived in Ketchum and was chairman of the Blaine County Board of Commissioners at the time of his death. Sports marketing representative Ray Schulte posted on Fosbury's Instagram page that Fosbury "passed away peacefully in his sleep early Sunday morning after a short bout with a recurrence of lymphoma." Fosbury turned 76 on March 6.

Fosbury is survived by his wife, Robin Tomasi; a son, Erich Fosbury; and stepdaughters Stephanie Thomas-Phipps and Kristin Thompson.

Schulte posted that the family is planning a celebration of life, which will take place within the next few months.

Fosbury grew up in Medford, Oregon, and earned a civil engineering technology degree from Oregon State University. He is best known for popularizing the "Fosbury Flop" technique he utilized as he won the men's high jump gold medal and broke the old Olympic record at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City. It involves approaching from almost straight ahead, then twisting on takeoff and going over head-first with the jumper's back to the bar. Most high jumpers at the high school, college and elite levels use that technique today. Before Fosbury made the "flop" famous, the scissor kick was more prevalent.

Fosbury is in the U.S. Olympic, U.S. National Track and Field and World Sports Humanitarian halls of fame. After his competitive athletic career, he remained involved in the Olympic movement as well as Special Olympics.

Fosbury worked for 25 years as city engineer for the City of Ketchum. He also co-founded Galena Engineering.

Fosbury was twice elected as a Blaine County commissioner, most recently in 2020, and was in the middle of his second term when he passed away. He also served on the Friedman Memorial Airport Authority, chaired the Southern Idaho Solid Waste District, and was a member of the Wood River YMCA Board of Directors.

"Dick will be greatly missed by friends and fans from around the world," Schulte wrote. "A true legend, and friend of all!"

The high jump was forever changed.



Rest in peace, Dick Fosbury ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WzXgOmrFvP — Team USA (@TeamUSA) March 13, 2023

With his groundbreaking "Fosbury Flop" technique, Dick Fosbury not only won Olympic gold at Mexico City 1968 but also revolutionized the high jump. He was truly an Olympic pioneer and legend.



Team USA pays tribute to Fosbury's remarkable life and enduring legacy. pic.twitter.com/LFA3R6TElS — Team USA (@TeamUSA) March 13, 2023

Our sport lost a true legend and innovator today with the passing of Dick Fosbury.



He invented the “Fosbury Flop”, was a gold medalist at the 1968 Games, and remained an advocate for athletes his entire life. Fosbury’s legacy will live on for generations to come.



📸 USOPC pic.twitter.com/U1FWGV4NYB — USATF (@usatf) March 13, 2023

The world legend is probably used too often. Dick Fosbury was a true LEGEND! He changed an entire event forever with a technique that looked crazy at the time but the result made it the standard. https://t.co/4qx0WQ08pu — Michael Johnson (@MJGold) March 13, 2023

Watch more Local News: