Diaper needs continue to grow in the Treasure Valley

Sept. 24 kicks off National Diaper Needs Awareness Week - with thousands of Idaho children in need of diapers, Idaho Diaper Bank opens several diaper donation sites.

IDAHO, USA — The demand for diapers continues to grow in the Treasure Valley. Ahead of National Diaper Needs Awareness Week, the Idaho Diaper Bank (IDB) is asking for donations to keep up with the growing need in Idaho.

"This is a crisis. not only nationwide but also in Idaho," said IDB’s Executive Director Traci Lofthus.

A 2010 investigation study shows 33% of families reported a diaper need in the United States. Here in Idaho, IDB is also seeing an increase. IDB reports a 47.4% of Idaho children under the 3-years-old are living in low-income families. That’s about 31,000 babies.

On average, IDB gives out about 80,000 diapers a month. That’s up from 70,000 a month from one year ago. The bank has been around since 2014 and has already surpassed the distribution of 5-million diapers, but Lofthus said the bank has not yet recovered from the shortage of diapers caused by the pandemic.

"We are still actually seeing a shortage and we are seeing a shortage in the larger sizes, and we are also seeing that shortage from our manufactures,” Lofthus said.

Lofthus said the demand is also growing due to the refugee population growing from war countries like Ukraine.

She said diaper insecurity leads to families having to cut back on other essentials - creating stress, worry, food insecurity and parents having to miss work.

Caldwell, Boise, Nampa and Meridian are honoring the week with proclamation. It’s a way to get the community to help understand the issue and help with donations.

"We are really asking for those funds and anybody to do local diaper drives for us and bring those diapers in and bring in people in bundle them because it's a lot of work to get diapers,” said Lofthus. “We love to get diapers, but it is a lot more work."

You can be a part of the change by donating and learning more about the cause at the following locations:

Meridian Library Foundation Diaper Drive

When: September 1 – 30

Where: Meridian Library District, 1226 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian, ID 83642

Proclamation Signing by Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner

When: Tuesday, September 19, 6 p.m.

Where: Caldwell City Hall Council Chambers (110 S. 5th Ave, Caldwell)

Proclamation Signing by Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling

When: Thursday, September 21, 3 p.m.

Where: Nampa City Hall, 411 3rd St. Nampa, ID 83651

Proclamation Signing by Meridian Mayor Robert Simison

When: Monday, September 25, 1:30 p.m.

Where: Meridian Library District, 1226 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian, ID 83642

Baby Resource Fair

When: Saturday, September 30, 11:00 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Meridian Library District, 1226 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian, ID 83642

On-line Donation Campaign

The Idaho Diaper Bank uses donations to buy diapers at wholesale. Idahoans can use the secure on-line donation portal at Dollars for Diapers

