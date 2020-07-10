Derek Chauvin posts $1M bond, leaves prison

The former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death has left Oak Park Heights prison.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, has posted bond and has been released from prison.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death after bystander video showed him with his knee on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes.

Three other former MPD officers are also charged with aiding and abetting in the death, which ignited protests and cries for racial justice locally, nationally and globally.

Chauvin’s bail was set in June at $1.25 million or $1 million with conditions. Court records show he posted non-cash bond of $1 million on Wednesday, Oct. 7. A Hennepin County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said Chauvin was released from custody at 11:22 a.m.

Derek Chauvin has posted bail as he awaits trial in the George Floyd murder case.



$1,000,000 non-cash bond.



I have confirmed Chauvin’s Oakdale home sold on 8/28 well below list price. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) October 7, 2020

Chauvin left Oak Park Heights prison earlier in the morning Wednesday. He's been held there since only a few days after Floyd’s death. Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said at that time that Chauvin was transferred both for safety reasons, and because of COVID-19 concerns.

Although he posted bond and is not currently in custody, Chauvin is still charged with the murder of George Floyd. Posting bond simply allows a person to await the next steps in their legal case from home instead of in custody.

Chauvin’s trial, and those of the other officers, are all expected to begin in March 2021. The judge in the case, Peter Cahill, is expected to make a decision about whether the trial will be moved out of Hennepin County by Oct. 15.

The $1 million conditional bail requires Chauvin to appear for all future court appearances, not to work in a security capacity and to have no firearms or firearms permit. It also bars Chauvin from leaving the state and from having any contact with Floyd's family.