U.S. Department of Interior removes derogatory term toward Native Americans from federal use

The name change includes 71 geographic features in Idaho, and 650 across America.

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Department of the Interior has completed removing the word "squaw" from federal geographic features likes buttes, creeks and canyons.

The term is seen as derogatory toward Native Americans.

One of the changes is "Squaw Butte" in Emmet, which is being renamed to Sehewoki'l Newenee'an Katete. A nearby creek is becoming Chief Eagle Eye Creek.

There are competing theories about the origin of the term, although they agree it's not Native American.

“What we know is it’s not actually a Native American term," Erik Hadley, a Native American history professor at Boise State said. "It was used by colonists, particularly white English colonists. It may have initially been used as an association for a Native American woman. But over time it became associated with both tropes of racism and sexism, and became a pejorative term for women. Not an honorable or respectful term.”

The change has been compared to recent examples of sports teams changing their names.

"If you look at the history of naming in the West, there were a lot of settlers that came West in the nineteenth century. Many of them used pejorative terms, at least as would define them as today," Hadley said. "Not just Native American ones, but ones that were pejorative to African Americans or to Asian Americans. Most of those names were changed, starting really in the seventies."

Plans to remove the term started in November 2021, when the Interior Department announced Secretary's Order 3404, which declared the term as derogatory. It also established the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force, which includes representatives from several federal agencies.

In February, the Department of the Interior announced a list of possible replacement names. The agency went through trial consultations and had public comment to recommend and review the new names.

"The question of whether or not it was in its origin not sexist, the fact is many Indigenous people see it that way today," Hadley said. "Its use over the last couple hundred years has not been a neutral term, it's been a pejorative term."

The U.S. Board on Geographic names is the agency that oversees the uniform usage of geographic names throughout the federal government.

The changes are effective immediately.

A full map with a list of the geographic features being changed is available on the U.S. Geological Survey website.

