IDAHO FALLS -- A body found in the Snake River May 30 has been positively identified as missing Idaho Falls woman Kayla Davis.

Davis, 23, had reportedly tripped on driftwood and fallen into the fast-moving water weeks earlier. Investigators used her dental records to identify the remains as Davis, according to the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Officers are still working to investigate the case, police said.

Davis' family released a statement May 23 calling her death a "tragic accident."

"The death of our daughter Kayla was a tragic accident. Every day that goes by without the recovery of her body is too painful to be expressed," the statement reads. "We are so grateful at this time for our family and our friends, countless numbers of kindnesses from people we know and those we don't. We have tremendous respect and appreciation for the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Bonneville County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue members for their knowledge, dedication, caring, and compassion during the most difficult of times. We ask that any information to assist in locating Kayla be directed to the proper authorities and that our privacy continue to be respected. Thank you, The Davis Family"

