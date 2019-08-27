CALDWELL, Idaho — Demolition has begun on a downtown Caldwell landmark to make way for housing and a health care facility.



Terry Reilly Health Services and Cleveland Square, LLC are collaborating on a project at the site of the Pennywise drug store.



Pennywise was in business for about six decades, until 2014, at the corner of Cleveland Boulevard and Kimball Avenue.

Demolition of the building is expected to take place over the next two weeks.



The Terry Reilly-Cleveland Square Building will stand four stories tall once construction is complete. It is expected to open about a year from now.

