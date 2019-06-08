BOISE, Idaho — The 2020 presidential election may still over a year away, but one major Democratic candidate is trying to drum up support in Idaho.

Former Vice President Joe Biden stopped in Boise on Tuesday for a fundraising event after he stopped in Sun Valley on Monday. Around 300 people filled the Oppenheimer residence on Warm Springs Avenue to meet him and hear his message.

People paid anywhere from $100 to $2,800 to attend the event. Biden is still the front runner in the race, according to the latest Quinnipiac poll released on Tuesday.

Supporters slowly filed into the residence awaiting Biden’s arrival.

"I am here to hopefully support the next president of the United States, Joe Biden,” Pam Chiarella, a Biden supporter, said.

The event drew many prominent democrats. Boise Mayor David Bieter attended along with City Council President Lauren McLean and Boise City Council member TJ Thompson. Two state senators also attended - Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking and Sen. Grant Burgoyne.

"We need to restore sanity and I think he is a very capable, experienced public servant,” Burgoyne said. “Who has demonstrated the wisdom and stability we need in the White House."

Supporters that attended the fundraising event believe Biden is the Democratic Party's best chance of taking back the White House.

"I think people who are of moderate centrist disposition with progressive positions are going to stand a much better chance at beating Trump in the 2020 election,” Burgoyne said.

"Without a doubt, Joe Biden is the strongest candidate to take on Donald Trump,” Thompson said.

Supporters touted his experience and time with former president Barack Obama as reasons why they support him.

"I can't tell you how glad and grateful I am that someone who is running for president will come acknowledge small states like mine in Idaho,” Chiarella said.

One supporter told KTVB that Biden addressed education and making healthcare affordable for everyone. The former Vice President also talked about how the importance of early childhood education, and his plan to make two years of community college free for students, according to one supporter.



Biden's team announced a list of some new endorsements from Idaho leaders. That included names of the two current state senators, Burgoyne and Ward-Engelking.

Thompson was also on the list along with Fire Chief Dennis Doan with the Boise Fire Department. Doan is also a member of the Boise school board.

Below is a full list of the endorsements:

Larry LaRocco, former U.S. Representative

Richard Stallings, former U.S. Representative

Grant Burgoyne, state senator

Janie Ward-Engelking, state senator

Hy Kloc, state representative

Chris Abernathy, state representative

AJ Balukoff, former Democratic nominee for governor and former Boise School Board of Trustees

TJ Thomson, Boise City councilmember

Elfreda Higgins, Garden City councilmember and former state representative

Dennis Doan, Boise School Board Trustee, Boise Fire chief, and former president of Professional Firefighters of Idaho

Jim Walker, secretary-Treasurer of IAFF Local 149

This is the second Democratic candidate to visit the city of trees, after Julian Castro's visit back in February.

