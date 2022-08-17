The need for dog daycares is rising

With daycares for dogs growing in popularity, there is more of a need for them in the Treasure Valley.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Having dog daycares are not only convenient when you need someone to watch your furry companion, but they are also great for your pet’s health and exercise.

Dale Goff, President of Dogtopia in Boise, said their study shows dogs get around 30,000 steps a day at daycare compared to 4,000 when staying at home.

Dogs learn how to socialize with other dogs and people at daycare. This service also helps with separation anxiety and maintains a healthy routine for them.

"We've known for a long time that owning a pet is good for us as humans and we get sick less often, we get less depression overall, we are happier. What we are learning now is how to make those dogs healthier,” said Goff.

Goff says dog daycares have growing in popularity, so there is a bigger need for them in the Treasure Valley.

“I think with the growth and maturity that is occurring here within Boise. There is a number of businesses are growing up that were smaller before and there are more people now that need these types of services. If you look at it, most dog daycares are pretty much at their capacity,” said Goff.

Goff says regular daycare attendance can extend a dog’s life up to 3 years. He also says millennials and empty nesters are more likely to utilize this type of service.

Watch more Local News: