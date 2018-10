NAMPA — A furniture delivery truck from RC Willey got stuck under a train bridge in Nampa Monday morning.

Police dispatch says the accident happened around 7:45 a.m. under the train trestle on Third Street N. near E. Victory Road.

In a post on Twitter, Nampa Police said no one was hurt but, "there might be a scratch and dent sale in the near future at this furniture store though."

The truck has since been cleared from the road.

