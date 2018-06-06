BOISE -- On Tuesday night at City Hall, the Boise City Council heard a proposal for a downtown development that's getting some backlash.

Developer, attorney, city councilman and Capital City Development Corporation Commissioner Scot Ludwig wants to build a pair of towers on Broad and 5th streets in the Central Addition neighborhood. Boise Planning and Zoning Commission denied his conditional use permit and variance application for one of the buildings back in March.

But on Tuesday, Ludwig's company, Broad Street Properties, appealed that decision. The City Council ultimately decided to hold off on making a decision on the proposal and defer it until July 24. A spokesperson with the city says the council wanted more details on a number of things, such as parking and the bridge connecting the two buildings. So this project is still to be continued.

Ludwig is hoping to transform a gravel parking lot into a nine-story, 120-foot-tall mixed-use building in a R-ODD (Residential Office with Downtown Design Review) zone. This tower is one of two in his proposal. Previously, potential conflict of interest was brought up because of Ludwig's positions in public office; concerned Boiseans saying there are inherent issues in this proposal.

Councilman Ludwig recused himself and wasn't at the meeting Tuesday night.

His company is requesting a conditional-use permit for a height exception and ground floor retail, along with a variance to reduce setbacks for one of the buildings. The building is designed to connect over Broad Street to a proposed 11-story mixed-use building.

While city staff recommends approving the proposal - with conditions of approval - the Boise Planning & Zoning Commission denied it in March, concerned the project doesn't fit the intents of the Central Addition Master Plan and exceeds the height limits laid out in the plan.

"I think that's ultimately the question before council this evening, is did the commission adequately consider the entire project?" a city staffer said to council members.

City staff told the council the applicant was willing to convert the top two floors of this building from office space - as originally proposed - to 30 dwelling units.

Joe Borton, representing Broad Street Properties, LLC, asked the council to overturn the appeal.

"The basis for that appeal is that previous decision wasn't supported by substantial evidence. As record reflects, it didn't quite take into account the entirety of the project and all the technical conditions of approval that were provided by city experts and agencies that advised this group," Borton said.

But critics echoed P & Z's concerns.

"I support density and I believe carefully managed change will be valuable to residents in the Central Addition and greater downtown Boise, like myself," Dan Everhart told the council. "I'm here in opposition to a proposal that ignores the Central Addition Master Plan and the neighborhood's underlying zoning."

"We don't object to the building; we would encourage it to follow the master plan, let the building be six stories and remove the hanging garage with the private garden," a Preservation Idaho member said, "Let the building follow the intent of the Central Addition Master Plan and contribute positively to growth of the Central Addition rather than diminish its overall design and history."

Meanwhile, the Downtown Boise Neighborhood Association (DBNA) endorses the proposal, even more so than they did previously because the developer said he is willing to add more residential units. The neighborhood association is lauding the project's potential to add to the revitalization of the historic central addition neighborhood.

"Quite frankly we feel it fits in the ambience of other buildings in the neighborhood, it doesn't stand out by itself," DBNA president Marty Jacobs told the City Council. "We all know downtown Boise is crying out for more residential downtown housing."

