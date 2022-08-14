Debris obstructing Middle Fork of Salmon River

The U.S Forest Service is reporting a debris flow that has fully obstructed the Middle Fork of the Salmon River and displaced a pack bridge.

Example video title will go here for this video

SALMON, Idaho — Salmon-Challis National Forest (SCNF) reported on Sunday that a debris flow has fully obstructed the Middle Fork of the Salmon River (MFSR).

According to SCNF, the obstruction is from Rams Horn Creek and completely obstructs the MFSR four miles downstream from the Boundary Creek Boat Launch.

Further downstream, there are log jams further obstructing the MFSR.

The debris flow was so strong that it displaced the Ramshorn Pack Bridge and now pieces of the bridge are floating in the river, according to SCNF.

For those who plan on boating in the area, the agency asks that people launch from the Indian Creek Launch Site or further downstream for the foreseeable future.

While people can begin launching from Boundary Creek on August 17, officials strongly discourage doing so or any location upstream from the Indian Creek Launch Site as it will require several long portages due to the debris.

SCNF advised that while floating the MFSR, people should be prepared for debris in the river due to the much of the Middle Fork River being surrounded by post-fire environment which makes the area prone to falling trees, rocks, and other debris.

According to SCNF, after initial assessments, officials determined using explosives to remove the obstructions would not be successful.

The agency said that wilderness management allows for debris flows and other natural ecological processes to take place and that they will continue to monitor the situation.

For the most up to date information on the incident, people can call (208)756-5587.

Watch more Local News: