Concordia Law School in Boise announces new partnership with Concordia University, St. Paul

Amid threat of closure, Concordia Law in Boise welcomed it's new parent institution, Concordia University, St. Paul.

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday morning, interim Dean of Concordia Law Latonia Haney Keith announced that the Boise law school is now under a new ownership, Concordia University, St. Paul.

On Feb. 10, Concordia University in Portland announced it will be closing its doors at the end of spring 2020, leaving the future uncertain for Concordia Law is Boise. According to Haney Kieth, the Boise school was given a chance to find a willing parent institution to avoid closure.

According to Haney Keith, the best fit was Concordia University, St. Paul.

""We are delighted to join forces with an institution that enjoys such a stellar reputation and remain part of the Concordia System," Haney Keith said. "Concordia University, St. Paul is an excellent fit with the law school's mission and values and our commitment to providing affordable, high-quality legal education for the next generation of servant leaders."

Dr. Eric LaMott, Provost and Chief Operating Officer of Concordia University, St. Paul, said becoming the parent institution of Concordia Law in Boise aligns perfectly with the school's commitment to expanding the university's educational programs.

"The value, growth and success of Concordia Law, it's educational philosophy, and the similarities we share at Concordia University, St. Paul will help ensure a smooth and successful transition," LaMott said Thursday morning. "We are committed to the existing program of legal education and to Concordia Law continuing with business as usual, particularly with respect to staffing, tuition and fees, scholarships, and the 2020-21 academic calendar."

Watch 'Innovative Educators':