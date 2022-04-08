Poisonous mushroom found in Boise neighborhood

The mushroom, known as "Death Cap," was found in the North End. Idaho Health and Welfare said it may be present elsewhere in Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press.

A mushroom never before detected in Idaho is popping up around Boise.

But be warned: You don't want to chop this one up and throw it in your stir fry.

Amanita phalloides, also known as the "Death Cap," has been found on Harrison Boulevard in Boise's North End, according to Mickey Myhre, a retired physician and current mycologist.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said a laboratory pathologist confirmed the mushroom identification through DNA testing.

The Death Cap is highly poisonous and responsible for more than 90% of mushroom poisoning deaths worldwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

You won't get sick from touching the fungi. But if it's ingested, the Death Cap causes flu-like symptoms, before a brief reprieve provides false hope and precedes organ failure. Death can occur 7-10 days after ingestion.

On average, one person a year has died in North America from ingesting Death Caps, though that number is rising as the mushroom spreads, The Atlantic reported in 2019.

The Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare said early treatment is critical to decrease the chance of dying or needing a liver transplant.

The Death Cap is native to Europe, but has spread to several continents, and likely reached North America "many decades ago," according to the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control.

A spokesperson for Health and Welfare confirmed to the Idaho Press that Amanita phalloides has been identified in Boise. "It may be present and undetected in other places (in Idaho) and it may not be," the spokesperson said.

The department encourages anyone who believes they found a Death Cap on their property to dispose of it in the garbage, not their yard debris can or compost pile, and to clean and disinfect any gardening tools, gloves or clothing that touched the mushroom.

Also, generally, do not eat any wild mushroom that has not been identified by an expert. IDHW has a wild mushroom identification and buying guide.

The mushroom is also deadly if eaten by dogs, the IDHW spokesperson said.

What to do for potential mushroom poisonings:

If you or your child has eaten an unidentified wild mushroom, immediately call the poison center at 800-222-1222, call your healthcare provider, or go to the emergency room.

If your pet has eaten a wild mushroom, call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center's 24-hour hotline at 888-426-4435 or contact your veterinarian or local veterinary emergency clinic.

What to do if you find a wild mushroom in your yard:

To help avoid spreading Death Cap mushrooms to other areas, remove the mushrooms from your lawn before mowing. Grasp the mushroom low on the stalk and pluck it from the soil.

There is no evidence that hand contact with death cap mushrooms is dangerous, but wearing gloves will protect your skin from germs in the soil.

Wash your hands thoroughly after touching the mushrooms or surrounding soil.

Dispose of the mushrooms in the garbage. Do not compost at home or put in the city compost cart. Do not put death cap mushrooms in wood chip containers or trucks.

Clean and disinfect garden tools after using them around affected trees.

Spraying will not eradicate Death Cap mushrooms.

