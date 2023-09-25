x
Man charged with vehicular homicide after crash on I-90 near Spokane Airport

Credit: Washington State Patrol

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash — One person is dead and another was injured after a two-car crash on Interstate 90 near the Spokane International Airport on Sunday night.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on I-90, east of milepost 274. This is northeast of the SR-902 interchange.

Twenty-three-year old Philip Garcia has been charged with vehicular homicide in the crash.

A two-year-old male and 4-year-old male were also in the victims car, they were uninjured. 

WSP closed the lanes for hours to investigate the crash, but the roadway has since reopened. 

This is a developing story. We’ll update as we learn more. 

