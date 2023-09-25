Man charged with vehicular homicide after crash on I-90 near Spokane Airport

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Sunday on I-90, east of milepost 274.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash — One person is dead and another was injured after a two-car crash on Interstate 90 near the Spokane International Airport on Sunday night.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on I-90, east of milepost 274. This is northeast of the SR-902 interchange.

Twenty-three-year old Philip Garcia has been charged with vehicular homicide in the crash.

A two-year-old male and 4-year-old male were also in the victims car, they were uninjured.

WSP closed the lanes for hours to investigate the crash, but the roadway has since reopened.

Traffic Alert WSP troopers investigating a multiple vehicle collision. Tragically one fatality reported. Eastbound I-90 is closed at SR902 collision is at milepost 274. Avoid area if possible. pic.twitter.com/UN1m8fq0rR — District 4 PIO Sergeant Greg Riddell (@wspd4pio) September 25, 2023

This is a developing story. We’ll update as we learn more.

