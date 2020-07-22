United Way of Treasure Valley calls for volunteers for their upcoming Days of Caring event

Projects will directly benefit local non-profits, businesses, schools, and people in need.

BOISE, Idaho — United Way of Treasure Valley Days of Caring is a three-day volunteer event where community members can get involved in group projects, directly benefiting local non-profits, businesses, schools, and people in need.

“We have opened up this opportunity for non-profits and schools and any organization that needs a helping hand,” Robynn Browne said, director of community engagement.

Days of Caring is also aimed at helping the ALICE population, an acronym short for “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.”

According to United Way’s 2020 ALICE report, 40% of Idaho’s population falls under ALICE or poverty level.

“These are our hard-working friends and neighbors right here in our local community who earn one dollar more than the federal poverty level number for their household, but not enough to actually survive,” Nora Carpenter said, President/CEO of United Way of Treasure Valley. “We’ve created a very simple menu of activities that help this population and help our friends and neighbors in a time when they really need it.”

United Way said projects will range from making sack lunches for low-income children to removing goatheads on hiking or biking trails.

“It’s about connecting hearts and hands,” Browne said. “Having something positive to look forward to in a way we can all help regardless of our age, politics, or abilities where we can come together to help community members is pretty special.”

United Way of Treasure Valley Days of Caring will run from August 6 to 8.