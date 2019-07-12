KUNA, Idaho — In the spirit of the season of giving, the Cook family held their annual toy and gift drive Friday in honor of their son Daniel.

In 2013, 11 year-old Daniel Cook was killed after a dump truck hit a Kuna school bus.

It was a heartbreaking loss for his family and the community.

Daniel’s family says he loved people and treated everyone like they mattered, because to him they did.

In honor of Daniel's memory, every year his family holds a toy and gift drive for kids in need in Kuna.

His family spent time Friday at Freedom Fitness in Kuna to collect generous gifts from the community.

Throughout the day people stopped by to drop off gifts and to visit Santa Claus.

Daniel’s parents, Robin Birch and Rob Cook, say they know Daniel would be so proud of the holiday drive now in its 6th year.

"It's our way to give back to the community who supported us through the loss of our son," Birch said.

Daniel’s dad shares the sentiment.

“He just loved people, you know? When we honor his memory by giving back, especially to children, I have no doubts that he is smiling," Cook said.

All toys and gifts will be donated to the Kuna School District.

The district is set to work with their social workers to make sure students in need this holiday season are taken care of.