Cyclist hit and killed by driver in Canyon County

The collision happened at 6:35 a.m. southwest of Star.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle southwest of Star early Monday morning.

The collision happened at 6:35 a.m. at Highway 20-26 and 11th Avenue North in Canyon County.

According to Idaho State Police, the cyclist was headed south on 11th Avenue when he was hit in the intersection by an SUV traveling east. He died at the scene.

The SUV's driver, a woman from Nampa, was unhurt in the crash and remained at the site of the collision.

The intersection was blocked in all directions as emergency responders worked. All lanes reopened by 9 a.m.