CWI graduate celebrates her accomplishment by wakesurfing at Lucky Peak

Tara Wright, a recent graduate from the College of Western Idaho, made her graduation memorable by hitting the waves in her cap and gown.

BOISE, Idaho — Graduates are finding creative ways to celebrate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tara Wright just graduated from the College of Western Idaho.

She spent three years at CWI and said it was hard going online only in March, and then finding out graduation wouldn't be in-person.

"Graduation was supposed to be on the 15th, but now it's all virtual and it's not the same," Wright said. "When I was graduating I always wanted to go out on the lake with my friends, put my cap and gown, and just surf away. So we went wake surfing at Lucky Peak and it was so much fun."

Tara says it was windy and cold, but she was wearing a wet suit under her gown so it was bearable.

She says it was also very emotional. She has several friends with her in the boat, and her husband, cheering her on.

"It was nice to share that with everyone who has been there and pushing me along," Wright said. "So when I was surfing I got so emotional because everything just rushed at once. I just broke down in tears."

Wright says they cried too because they were excited about her big accomplishment and what lies ahead for her.

She already works at St. Luke's with Breast Care Services and will not be a surgical technologist there.

