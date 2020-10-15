Cupbop and Hello Idaho arranging free lunches for teachers, medical staff

They want to support essential workers with weekly free lunches.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Cupbop and Hello Meridian have teamed up to arrange weekly lunches for teachers, medical staff and nonprofits throughout the Treasure Valley.



Cupbop owner Michael Bevans wanted to support essential workers, so he teamed up with Natalie Plummer who runs the Instagram page Hello Meridian.



She's trying to line up sponsors and locations for these weekly lunches.

