They came to the United States as refugees. To many Idaho families, they became neighbors. Today, they are Americans.

Twenty former refugees from Bhutan, Burma, Congo, Eritrea, Iraq, Rwanda, and Somalia took the oath of U.S. citizenship Saturday in The Grove Plaza in downtown Boise. The crowd on hand for the ceremony and the World Refugee Day celebration clapped and cheered.

More than 23,000 people from nearly 60 different countries have been resettled in Idaho since 1975.

"The folks who are coming here really become part of the fabric of our community, so this is an opportunity to break down stereotypes, to really experience the beautiful cultures and talents that people are bringing here, to try the food, to meet your neighbors, to create a more welcoming community for everyone," said Kara Fink with the Idaho Office for Refugees.

World Refugee Day has been celebrated in Boise every year since 2001.

In addition to the citizenship ceremony, Saturday's celebration included food from Egypt, Iraq, Nepal, and Somalia, as well as musical performances, youth poets, dancing, and arts and crafts in The Grove, and a Refugee Soccer Friendly at Ann Morrison Park featuring four teams made up of refugees from around the world.

More information about refugees in Idaho and how to connect with them is available here.

