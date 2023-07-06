CSI hosts two-day health conference for Hispanic and American Indian Idahoans

In partnership with Idaho Tribes, Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs organized a first-of-its-kind health conference for Hispanic and American Indian communities.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs (ICHA) is organizing the very first Hispanic/American Indian Health Conference on June 7 and June 8, beginning at 8 a.m. in Twin Falls.

ICHA partnered with Idaho Tribes to address health issues among the local Hispanic and American Indian communities.

Topics of note will include the advancement of healthcare equity, traditional medicinal use, food and nutrition, preventative strategies and much more. Keynote speakers will host discussions over the course of the 2-day conference.

Event Details:

Where: Twin Falls at the College of Southern Idaho, Fine Arts Center

What: The Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs (ICHA) is hosting the Hispanic/American Indian Health Conference: Creating a Culture of Access

When: Wednesday, June 7 and Thursday, June 8 @ 8 a.m.

Workshop topics: Advancing Health Equity, Currandismo (traditional medicine), oral health, mental health (both adult and youth), maternal health, diabetes prevention, food & nutrition, Idaho's uninsured, improving family caregiver, energy healing, signs of dementia, the inflatable colon, health aides in the tribal communities, Alzheimer's warning signs, applying culture competence framework to advance health equity, mobile health services, the Idaho Wellness Journal, gender violence prevention strategies, stop the bleed and more.

Keynote Speakers:

Marvin B. Figueroa, Director of the Office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Patricia Arredondo, EdD – She is the author of numerous publications addressing workforce diversity, women's leadership, the Latina/o quotient, cultural competency for effective performance. She is the founding president of the National Latina/o Psychological Association and the first Latina president of the American Counseling Association.

