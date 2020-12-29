Coeur d'Alene's Crown and Thistle responds to backlash over Satanic Temple Idaho fundraiser

According to the group's website, the campaign will make menstruation products available to those in need, especially people who may not be able to afford them without assistance.

Crown and Thistle said it has received backlash for associating with the group by allowing the collection bin. Crown and Thistle co-owner Ben Drake said the pub is a "safe, neutral place for beer and food and the betterment of the community."

"As we have told many people since before we even opened, the pub is a safe, neutral place for beer, food, and the betterment of our community. A local group asked if we would be willing to put a bin out for the collection of necessary feminine products for women in need, in shelters and abusive situations. For such a worthy cause, of course we said yes. We would do the same for any worthy cause presented by our area. Because we are built by this community and we exist for this community," Drake's statement reads.