BOISE -- Firefighters are mopping up after a two-alarm structure fire broke out in a Boise neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The blaze was reported at 12:16 p.m. near the intersection of Acura Avenue and Audi Drive, located just across McMillan Road from Centennial High School.

According to fire officials, the fire appears to have started in the garage of the house. Although most of the flames have been extinguished, the garage is badly damaged.

The main part of the house suffered some damage as the flames from the garage spread, and a car parked in front of the home was scorched. Officials say the residents were not home when the blaze began, and no one was hurt.

Responders called in extra crews out of concern that the flames might jump to a home next door, but firefighters were ultimately able to contain the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

