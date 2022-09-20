Crews nearing containment on grass fire in Boise Foothills

The fire is located above Warm Springs Road near Council Springs, according to the Boise Fire Department. Crews expect to have the fire contained Tuesday night.

BOISE, Idaho — Crews with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Boise Fire Department responded to a grass fire in the Boise Foothills Tuesday evening, dispatch confirmed to KTVB.

The fire is estimated at 10 acres, located above Warm Springs Road near Council Springs, according to Boise Fire. Crews are expected to have the fire contained Tuesday night.

Boise Fire said the grass fire is moving away from the city and no structures are threatened.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. KTVB will share updates as soon as they are available.

