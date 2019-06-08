BOISE, Idaho — Boise Fire is responding to a structure fire on the 1400 block of North Orchard Street, near the intersection of Orchard Street and Fairview Avenue in Boise.

The fire was first reported at about 6:25 p.m. and the structure is a "masonry barn," according to Ada County Dispatch.

It is unknown what caused the fire or how soon the fire will be put out.

KTVB has a crew on at the scene now. They say crews are now wrapping up the fire and there are no visible flames coming out of the building.

Orchard Street is blocked off from Emerald Street and Fairview Avenue, according to KTVB crews at the scene.

Ada County Dispatch says the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Orchard Street is is blocked off and people should avoid driving in the area.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.