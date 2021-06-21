Crews put out grass fire near Eagle

Ada County Dispatchers told KTVB that the fire was first called in at about 8:15 p.m.

EAGLE, Idaho — Crews from the Eagle Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management responded to a grass fire near Eagle on Monday night.

According to Ada County Dispatchers, the fire was first reported in at about 8:15 p.m. Monday night near the intersection of Beacon Light and Hartley roads, which is just east of Highway 16.

According to officials from Eagle Fire, the fire was about four acres and was mostly put out by 9:45 p.m., with a dozer line to finish it up.

Most of the land burned belonged to the BLM.