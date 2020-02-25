Crews put out semi truck fire in Caldwell

All lanes on I-84 are back open.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A semi truck caught fire on the interstate early Tuesday morning, leading to an emergency response that blocked multiple lanes.

The fire was reported at 4:48 a.m. on the westbound side of I-84, between mileposts 27 and 28 in Caldwell.

Firefighters responded and doused the fire, but the westbound lanes were blocked for more than an hour. All lanes were back open by 6:30 a.m.

The truck driver was not hurt. It's not clear what caused the truck, which was hauling seeds, to catch fire.

Fire officials say the incident may cause more traffic delays later Tuesday morning as crews work to remove the truck.