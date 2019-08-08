KUNA, Idaho — Fire crews have gotten the upper hand on a grass fire burning off of Kuna Mora Road Thursday.

The fire was reported at 11:05 a.m. near Kuna Mora Road and South Vista Avenue, in the area of the Boise Gun Club.

Dispatchers say the fire at one point was threatening structures in the area, but those buildings are no longer in danger. No structures burned.

The flames were mostly extinguished by 1:15 p.m., although crews are still on scene mopping up the last of the flames.

The Bureau of Land Management responded to the fire, and used aircraft to perform retardant drops.

Roads in the area have been reopened to residents, although drivers are urged to be cautious and keep an eye out for firefighters working alongside the road.

The cause of the fire and the exact acreage burned is unknown.

