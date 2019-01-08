BOISE, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service are battling a wildfire near Lucky Peak.

The fire is burning in the hills just off of the Highway 21 High Bridge east of Boise. Arrowrock Road is currently shut down to all traffic as crews work.

The incident commander says the blaze, which they have named the Lucky Fire, has grown to 150 acres. It started Thursday morning just after 1 a.m.

According to Boise Interagency Dispatch, the fire tripled in size in about an hour.

Crews say the wind and steep terrain are making this fire difficult to battle. Firefighters are working to dig containment lines to stop the flames' spread.

Officials said Thursday morning the fire is at zero percent containment. No homes are currently threatened.

Idaho 21 remains open at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Smoke from the wildfire is drifting into the Treasure Valley, creating hazy conditions.

KTVB has a crew on scene at the fire now, check back for updates.