ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Firefighters are on scene now after a house caught fire in Ada County early Monday morning.

The blaze started at a home on West Huntwood Drive, southwest of Boise near the Boise Ranch Golf Course.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and crews are still working to fully extinguish the flames.

No injuries have been reported. Check back for updates.

