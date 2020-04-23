Crews extinguish Nampa apartment fire

Orchard Avenue is shut down between Horton and Caldwell Boulevard as firefighters work.

NAMPA, Idaho — Firefighters are on scene after a fire broke out at an apartment in Nampa Thursday morning.

The fire at the Orchard Place Apartments, on Orchard Avenue near Horton Street, has been extinguished. Flames could be seen billowing out of the building earlier, before firefighters were able to douse the fire.

Dispatchers said there have been no reports of injuries. It's unclear how many units were affected by the flames.

Orchard Avenue is shut down between Horton and Caldwell Boulevard as crews work. The public has been asked to avoid the area, and plan for delays and detours.

KTVB has a crew at the scene, check back for updates.