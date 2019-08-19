KUNA, Idaho — Kuna Fire is urging people to be more responsible after they say someone started a large fire down in the Kuna Caves Saturday.

Firefighters were initially called out to the area for a report of a grass fire burning near the caves, south of Kuna.

Once crews arrived, they were unable to find the fire. Then, firefighters spotted smoke rising up from the main entrance to the underground lava tubes that make up Kuna Caves.

Officials say coals and possibly lumber were burning down in the base of the cave. A photo of the scene shows embers glowing red-hot inside the mouth of the cave.

Crews were able to douse the fire, but say it was likely human-caused.

Kuna Fire posted a message on their Facebook page admonishing those who mistreat popular natural features like the caves.

"Kuna Caves is a cool attraction that we know the public likes to visit, however places like this will have to be closed to the public if people continue to cause dangerous situations and treat them poorly," the department posted.

Even a fire contained in a cave can spread out of control, officials warned, by throwing out sparks and ash that can ignite grass or other fuels outside the mouth of the cave.

The fire remains under investigation.