BOISE, Idaho — Crews have called off the search for a hiker who went missing in the Boise foothills. That announced came late Wednesday afternoon from the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

After consulting with Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, a decision was made to suspend the search.

Multiple crews of search and rescue and volunteers and deputies have been looking for the man since Monday. They conducted an intensive and far-reaching search around the Dry Creek Trail area off Bogus Basin Road, and several miles of other trails nearby.



The unnamed 27-year-old hasn't been seen or heard from since Saturday.

His Toyota Camry was found along Bogus Basin Road covered with snow.



Authorities say he is an experienced and avid hiker, but only had supplies to be gone for a couple hours, not a couple days.



Officials say the rain, snow and poor visibility hampered search efforts. The search is officially suspended until weather conditions improve and significant snowmelt occurs.

The sheriff's office sent out a thank you to Idaho Search and Mountain Rescue crews who donated their time and expertise in a very challenging situation.

They also thanked the Idaho National Guard for providing helicopters to assist in the search effort.

