CAREY, Idaho — Crews from the Bureau of Land Management and Sawtooth National Forest are working to get a handle on fast-moving wildfire in Blaine County.

As of Thursday evening, the Spud Fire had quickly grown to about 2,500 acres.

The BLM said in a Twitter post that the fire, which is located about 12 miles east of Carey, was wind-driven and running.

Firefighters are facing passing thunderstorms and rocky terrain, officials said. The fire is burning in grass and brush growing out of lava rock in the area.

Crews were battling the fire from the ground and the air, and more engines have been ordered.

Fire managers have not released any estimates for when the fire might be contained.

